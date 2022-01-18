Market setup: Bank Nifty looks weaker than Nifty50

US Futures aren’t doing well this morning, Asia is kind of sideways, the dollar is flat, oil is slightly higher and the Bank Nifty is looking like it is clearly weaker as compared to the Nifty. Sometimes the structure itself gives an indication in terms of where to look for trades. So one should go and look for what the stronger parts are in the market.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.