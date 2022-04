17,600 is the level to watch out for on the Nifty. It looks like for starters will give up that level but does it give up that level on closing basis? That is more important to watch.

Indian market has a largecap problem. It is two-pronged. IT stocks are underperforming now. IT was the leadership pocket for the market, no longer the case and HDFC twins are dragging.

