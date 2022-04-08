Market setup: 17,600 for Nifty sacrosanct on closing basis

The most sacrosanct level on Nifty is 17,600 on a closing basis. If the market were to somehow hold that, maybe another attempt at 18,000 is possible. If 17,600 goes then the move down to 17,200 could be really fast, just like it was on the way up.

The most sacrosanct level on Nifty is 17,600 on a closing basis. If the market were to somehow hold that, maybe another attempt at 18,000 is possible. If 17,600 goes then the move down to 17,200 could be really fast, just like it was on the way up.

Also Read:

One indicator to track this is advance/decline ratio because it has been strong through the week, except on Thursday. Midcaps have outperformed, the midcap index is up 2.6 percent this week and this outperformance could continue if the Nifty is above 17,600.

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy is expected to make a lot of noise but ultimately it is back to global cues.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here