Market setup: 17,600-18,000 near-term range for Nifty

It could be a rangebound market at least on the Nifty, 17,600 to 18,000 is the range.

Friday’s price action was as important as it can get. 17,600 was seen as the line in and and it got confirmed because on Friday the low was 17,600.5. So purely by price action, it has confirmed that as a base.

The SGX Nifty is indicating a 100 point gap down, traders would try to buy that and put 17,600 as a stop loss because that would work as a risk reward. If the Nifty opens at 17,680-17,690 or 17,700 then that gives a good 3:1 kind of risk reward. What from there? It could be a rangebound market at least on the Nifty, 17,600 to 18,000 is the range.

