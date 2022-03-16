Market set up: Nifty positioned for short covering today

Key number to watch is yesterday’s (March 15) high, 16,920. If one trades above that for an hour or so, then one can see a big short covering and then even 17,000-17,100 is possible.

Market had a five day rally and yesterday (March 15, 2022) looked like a classical reversal but now the market is positioned for short covering right at the open going by the way the rest of the markets are doing.

Yesterday, the market had a bit of a breakdown and after five-day rally that would have given confidence to a lot of people to go short and that is what happened.

