Market set up: Nifty positioned for short covering today

By Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
Key number to watch is yesterday’s (March 15) high, 16,920. If one trades above that for an hour or so, then one can see a big short covering and then even 17,000-17,100 is possible.

Market had a five day rally and yesterday (March 15, 2022) looked like a classical reversal but now the market is positioned for short covering right at the open going by the way the rest of the markets are doing.
Yesterday, the market had a bit of a breakdown and after five-day rally that would have given confidence to a lot of people to go short and that is what happened.
Key number to watch is yesterday’s high, 16,920. If one trades above that for an hour or so, then one can see a big short covering and then even 17,000-17,100 is possible.
