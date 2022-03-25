Market set up: Nifty now in a well-defined band of 17,000-17,500

The market is in a range and it is showing typical, classical range behavior – this is not a market in which one wants to be an aggressive bull or bear.

The market is in a range and it is showing typical, classical range behavior – this is not a market in which one wants to be an aggressive bull or bear.

Yesterday one should have and would have made money if one would have traded both sides of the market. So it is a range of 17,000-17,500. One will have to smartly play this. Unless this band is taken out, one will have to trade in this range. Beyond this band, the market will expand and expand big.

Also Read:

The market has been good for this month. However, in that there have been some divergence as well.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here