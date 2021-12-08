Market set-up: New breakout point for Nifty at 17,325; RBI decision, key cues for today

There is a falling trendline not from the all-time high of 18,600 but the lower high of 18,210 or so and that coincides at about 17,325. So that becomes a breakout point for confirmation that maybe there is more strength from here.

There is a positive divergence on the relative strength index (RSI) after yesterday’s (December 7) close. Also, if one takes the last two days’ worth of fall and then draw a retracement, as of yesterday, the Nifty is almost back at the golden retracement level of 61.8 percent of the 2-day fall.

There is a falling trendline not from the all-time high of 18,600 but the lower high of 18,210 or so and that coincides at about 17,325. So that becomes a breakout point for confirmation that maybe there is more strength from here.

The global market overnight mirrored the Asian and European market gains.

According to Dr Anthony Fauci, Omicron variant is almost certainly not more severe than Delta variant which is a great news.

There is a lot to track today and of course there is Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy as well.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair for more details.