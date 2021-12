A close above the 20-day moving average (DMA) at about 17,200 on Nifty may give added confidence to the investors.

Is the worst of panic selling in the market behind now or is there more to come?

The Nifty witnessed a good bounce on Tuesday and it looks like the market will get a little bit more on Wednesday as well.

A close above the 20-day moving average (DMA) at about 17,200 may give added confidence to the investors.

