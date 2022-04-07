Market set up: 17,700-17,750 crucial support for Nifty50

Market has seen a long unwinding, it is not a major selling. The market may take some support at 17,700-17,750. If it starts to break 17,700-17,750, in that case perhaps the market sees a bit of a more decline.

Market has seen a long unwinding, it is not a major selling. The market may take some support at 17,700-17,750. If it starts to break 17,700-17,750, in that case perhaps the market sees a bit of a more decline.

COVID-19 perhaps will always remain a risk. That is something that one will have to live with but one cannot make one’s investment decisions based on that, which is what the market has shown for the last one year.

