Market set-up: 17,613 next near-term resistance on Nifty?

On December 9, the Nifty closed above the 20-day moving average (DMA) at 17,467. If it starts lower today (December 10) that number becomes a pivotal number and if the market is able to take it higher, 17,613 – which was the swing low on October 30 – will come into play.

On December 9, the Nifty closed above the 20-day moving average (DMA) at 17,467. If it starts lower today (December 10) that number becomes a pivotal number and if the market is able to take it higher, 17,613 – which was the swing low on October 30 – will come into play.

Consumer price index (CPI) number later today is a market moving number that one needs to watch out for.

Also Read:

Liquidity in the market was poor in terms of traded volumes as compared to the 30-day average and it will continue to thin as for the rest of the month of December. Equities, commodities, yields everything was down except dollar.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

Catch all market updates here.