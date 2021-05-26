  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 380 points, Nifty ends above 15,300 led by IT, auto stocks
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Finance

Market resilient in uncertain times; global markets providing tailwind, says Envision’s Nilesh Shah

Updated : May 26, 2021 15:10:19 IST

The Indian equity market has been resilient in these uncertain times, said Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Envision Capital, on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Market has been a lot more resilient than what it could have been especially the kind of impact the second wave of COVID is having or is likely to have in this quarter.”

But Shah added that earnings have been strong which is a big driver and that domestic liquidity continues to be extremely strong.

Moreover, he noted that there is a strong tailwind which our markets are enjoying because of global markets - the global markets too have been extremely resilient and buoyant and that’s encouraging the markets here as well, said Shah.

Shah believes that the midcap IT space continues to look promising and one of the companies he likes is Birlasoft. It continues to guide on a positive mode and have set a pretty lofty aspiration for the next 3-4 years, he added.

Among stocks, Shah believes that HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra will sustain lofty valuations. “HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank could struggle as competitor intensity picks up and the valuations of ICICI Bank and SBI are more attractive than some of these efficient banks. So the challenge, I do not believe is so much about the business, but the challenge is more in terms of relative valuation,” he said.

For the entire interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement