It is the end of financial year 2022 and for the year, the Nifty has delivered returns of 19 percent while Sensex delivered 18 percent but it was the midcaps and the small caps that were the real stars, delivering returns of over 25 percent each.

Sectorally, Nifty metals outperformed with nearly 62 percent gains, followed by Nifty media at 53 percent. While the Nifty IT gained by 41 percent.

