Market pricing of interest rate hikes by Fed in 2022 pulled back to 186 bps vs 196 bps on Friday

Market pricing of what the Fed will do for the full year 2022 is being pulled back from almost 250 basis points and 196 on Friday to 186 basis points. Market expect the Fed to do less as compared to what was expected it to do the week before and therefore the sell-off.

The S&P 500 is down about 16-16.50 percent for the year and the Nifty is still above the 16,000 mark and therefore, resilience is the word of the day and of the year so far. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were down about 4.25 percent, and 3.25 percent respectively.

US dollar continued to outperform especially against commodity-related forex and as commodities came off. Oil prices were down about 5-6 percent, and US natural gas prices sold off 7 percent, the second day of a sharp sell-off .

