Market ends at 11-week high lifted by HDFC twins; will rally end here?

Indian equity benchmarks rose to their highest levels in almost 11 weeks on Monday amid broad-based gains led by the HDFC twins, which jumped after the companies announced a mega-merger.

However, the pace of the rally has stunned everyone, the rally itself was not surprising, the pace at which the markets happened and this is why one should always stay in a trend. News, in general, has the tendency to favour the trend and that is what happened on Monday. Also, the market didn’t make a top on good news, it looked like at some point the market was falling and then had a late flourish and market ended at the high point of the day which means the market is not sort of willing to end its rally here and it wants to go up.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.