Market could go through consolidation phase; banks and autos top buys: UBS’ Sunil Tirumalai

Updated : April 29, 2021 11:02:39 IST

Indian market could go through a consolidation phase before resuming uptrend, said Sunil Tirumalai, ED-India Strategist at UBS, on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “It is unlikely that a rally has passed as this keeps running for a much longer time, there will be a bit of consolidation. One can still make bigger gains by focusing on the right sectors but at the index level the rally has been sharp recently; there is upside but it is going to be a bit of a consolidation further.”

Talking about sectors, Tirumalai said, “We have been liking bank and private banks in particular for a while in spite of the rally that we have seen over the last week, they are still at a discount to the usual relative valuations that they enjoy.”

“Autos are favourite, they have a very high correlation with COVID and vaccine news flows and the sector has also corrected and it is at a discount to its normal relative valuations. So these are the places I would see and probably select FMCG names as well,” he said.

However, said Tirumalai, we have been neutral to underweight on IT stocks. “As far as positives on deal pipeline and growth are concerned – that seems to be already captured into the estimates and valuations but the pressure on cost is something that we need to be a bit careful on,” he said.

