Market corrections are opportunities to build long term positions, says Sunil Singhania of Abakkus

No investors like corrections, but corrections are part of the markets, and part of our life. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Management, said, “But (corrections) allow investors to take a breather, and also allow those who are sitting on cash to use this as an opportunity to build long-term positions.”

He added, “When corrections come, they normally surpass expectations as far as the correction level is concerned, and that is what we are seeing right now. But I think that is life, one fundamental (principle) which every investor has to follow is that the investors should do what they understand and what they can sustain.”

He said over the last 18 months to two years, private capital expenditure has come back along with government-led spending and that is “good from a capital goods perspective”. This is one space to keep an eye on, he added.

