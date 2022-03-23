Market correction still underway; inflation likely to be a concern for earnings: Nepean Capital

The stock market correction that started in October 2021 is not over yet, said Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner of Nepean Capital, on Wednesday, adding that more pain is expected driven by commodity inflation.

The stock market correction that started in October 2021 is not over yet, said Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner of Nepean Capital, on Wednesday, adding that more pain is expected driven by commodity inflation.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “The correction which started in the October of last year, led by almost USD 30 billion of FII selling. I do not think that correction is over yet. We believe that there is some more pain to come led largely by commodity-driven inflation.”

According to him, the Q1FY23 earnings will not be as good as Q4 of FY22. “The earning season for the fourth quarter and the full year FY22 will kick off in the next two-and-a-half weeks but the bigger concern is going to be the Q1 numbers of FY23, which we believe, will be far worse than the Q4FY22,” said Trivedi.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video