Market correction normal; auto, financials big areas of investment: UTI AMC

Autos, financials and pharmaceuticals are big areas of investment, said Vetri Subramaniam, group president and head-equity at UTI AMC, on Monday, adding that new-age digital companies like Zomato and Nykaa are very small with regards to the investment fund.

He further said that IT always had the fantastic ability to manage their margin.

“We are still positive, we own some of these companies but we are not as excited as we were 3 years ago,” said Subramaniam.

Talking about the Indian equity market, he said that this is a normal level of correction in the market that one should expect.

UTI AMC prefers financials with higher capital adequacy ratio and those who have better provision coverage on stressed assets, said Subramaniam.

