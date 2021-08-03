Market at all-time high: Portfolio should be mix of defensives and cyclicals, says Nilesh Shah

VIDEOS

Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, on Tuesday said that portfolio should have a mix of both defensives as well as cyclicals.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, "Portfolio should have an ideal mix of defensives, as well as cyclicals, and in time like this you will be able to buy some of the good quality defensives. So, create a balance of both."

He further said that industrials and home improvement are two themes for the future.

"Industrials looks like a good bet for outperformance to market. Over the last 4-5 years, the capex was on the backfoot, they have cut cost and become fit. Now, we see revival of investments happening. Government is spending money on infrastructure. Steel, sugar and cement sector has also announced capital expenditure plan and we believe some other sectors will also follow soon," said Shah.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record highs on Tuesday, with the Nifty50 index closing above 16,100. Broader markets, smcallcap and midcap indices underperformed the frontliners. Among sectors, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT gained over 1 percent, while metal and media indices ended in the red.

