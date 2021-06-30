Margin of safety and conviction in investment most important for investors, says Madhu Kela

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 30, 2021 17:29:41 IST

All successful and wealthy investors have a certain temperament. The difference between more successful investors and moderately successful ones or the ones who fail is all in their mind. There are many talented people that don't make it big in the market and the main reason for that is their behavioural aspect.

Behavioural aspect is understated many times but it is something which should be given a lot of importance.

In an interview to Anuj Singhal and Sonia Shenoy, Madhu Kela, Founder of MK Ventures said, "Margin of safety and fundamental conviction in the ideas in which you are investing is most important part of making and not losing money."

He said investors should remain flexible and open to ideas.

"Sometimes when an investor brands himself that he will only do a particular kind of investing, let us say you are a value investor or growth investor or momentum investor, then you in a way lose out flexibility in the markets. So as long as you remain flexible and open to ideas, it provides you enormous opportunities."

Watch video for more.