Manulife Investment cautious on consumer space, sees volatility in IT

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Rana Gupta, Senior Portfolio Manager, India Equity Specialist at Manulife Investment Management, would like to maintain cautious stance on consumer sector.

The current geopolitical concerns are a bit negative for the consumer stocks and a bit positive for the material stocks, he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
IT stocks are connected with the global spend on IT which on a trend basis is going up but can see volatility, he said.
According to him, current geopolitical concern and the rise in crude and commodity prices credits volatility in the market. The sector that can directly get an earnings boost from all that is going on is commodities sectors. Metal stocks looks more favourable given the current context, he said.
He believes earnings downgrade can happen if current scenario persists. It will primarily come from the raw material pressure, he said.
