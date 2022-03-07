Manish Sonthalia positive on tech, financials, auto; will avoid consumer stocks

Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities- PMS at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company is positive on technology, financial and auto space.

According to him, technology remains the best space to be in given that rupee is depreciating. Private sector banking space is getting punished way beyond imagination, things are not bad as have been made out looking at the prices and there is pricing power ability to pass on the higher raw material cost prices in automobile, consumer discretionary space, he said.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) is a clear avoid given the valuations and the growth prospects going into FY23 and FY24. That is an underweight sector for him, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

