Managing volatility in portfolio best way to navigate markets: Bernstein

Markets are likely to remain volatile both on the upside and the downside and hence managing volatility or searching for opportunities, which are lower volatility, is the best way to navigate through these situations, said Rupal Agarwal, Senior Research Analyst Asia Quantitative Strategy at Bernstein.

Rupal Agarwal, Senior Research Analyst Asia Quantitative Strategy at Bernstein believes the best way to navigate markets is to manage the volatility of the portfolio since it is very difficult to time-in or play the geopolitical risk.

According to her, markets are likely to remain volatile both on the upside and the downside and hence managing volatility or searching for opportunities, which are lower volatility, is the best way to navigate through these situations.

Also Read:

India is one of the most expensive markets across emerging market (EMs) equities relative to most of the developed markets (DMs), she said.

Agarwal would be very selective on technology stocks. However, apart from tech, she is was more constructive on other defensives like staples, pharma, bigger financials.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

Catch all stock market updates here