Look for value stocks; global-focused companies, says Invesco MF’s Taher Badshah

Updated : May 14, 2021 11:55:58 IST

Invesco Mutual Fund continues to look for value stocks and some global-focusing stocks, Taher Badshah, CIO–Equities, told CNBC-TV18.

“We continue to gradually rotate into value as much as we can wherever our mandate permits and allow and in the interim, we focus a bit more on some of the global opportunities which are linked to global or export markets,” he said.

According to him, it appears that metal stocks have run ahead of themselves. “You might get better opportunities; you should wait for correction is what I feel, but they are buys, it is still space which can make money. There is a lot of deleveraging of many of these balance sheets which is yet to happen and all these companies in a matter of 3-4 quarters can become net cash companies, but in the near-term, we have run too fast and there could be a bit of a cooling down which will provide opportunities,” said Badshah.

He further said that they have been overweight on IT space but now moving towards a neutral stance. “We have been materially overweight over the last good number of months and that has played out well, but we are trying to make space for some of the other stories in the market and if that being the case then this is a space from where we can take a bit of the money off the table,” he said.

