Look for dips to buy; IT will not be leader in 2022: Geosphere Capital

Geosphere Capital Management will look for dips to buy but will be selective, Arvind Sanger, managing partner, told CNBC-TV18.

Geosphere Capital Management will look for dips to buy but will be selective, Arvind Sanger, managing partner, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that IT will remain a solid sector but will not be the leader in 2022.

On global markets, Sanger said that the markets are adjusting to the fact that Omicron (a variant of COVID-19) will be mild in terms of symptoms.

According to him, one of the biggest concerns when it comes to inflation is China. “Everybody else is realizing that Omicron is not so bad, so people are hopefully not taking extreme actions, but China; if it has decided need to defeat COVID, is going to have to do more shutdowns, more dislocations and that’s going to drive supply chain disruption and therefore, inflation may prove stickier in 2022 because of China’s action,” said Sanger.

For the entire interview, watch the video