Likely to see positive economic surprises; IT has breathing space: JPMorgan's Sanjay Mookim

Updated : April 20, 2021 11:53 AM IST

IT space may have some more breathing space as they have delivered the most positive surprises said Sanjay Mookim, head-equity research at JPMorgan India, on Tuesday. Mookim also said that everyone is defensive in the short term but things will look up soon and he expects positive economic surprises in store.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “The IT companies have delivered most of the positive surprises, expectations have gone up a lot in terms of earnings growth. It is, at the moment, a favoured sector because of hiring space, it a non-India sector that you want to buy in times of uncertainties but if you do see a rotation back into domestic facing businesses then I suspect the IT space may have a little bit of breathing space for some time.”

“We like insurance as a theme in India and it’s especially more suitable for people who have a longer time horizon. However, the interpretation of earnings is a little more complex for the insurance sector, but if you do consider the long term prospects of the business India still may be underpenetrated, protection can continue to become a higher share of the insurance business in India. So there is a visible and relatively high assurance of long-term growth and I would pick insurance as a sector for that kind of investors in the country,” said Mookim.

According to him, we are at the beginning of the end of this COVID wave. “The pace at which it has risen should mean that we are closer to the end of the rising part of the curb, hopefully,” said Mookim.

Talking about pharma space, he said, “Now with the liberalisation and the potential for vaccine companies to possibly earn more per shot, there is an opportunity for a lot of pharma companies which will be part of the chain.”

