Like home improvement, realty, specialty chemical spaces: Kotak MF's Harsha Upadhyaya

Kotak Mutual Fund prefers home improvement and real estate sectors, Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, told CNBC-TV18.

“While we have do have some defensive bets in the portfolio, especially in IT and pharma, but we are not looking incrementally to add more positions here as we believe that Omicron concerns are going to be short-lived,” he said.

However, said Upadhyaya, the firm is positive on speciality chemicals though valuations are high at the moment.

On autos, he said that there are multiple headwinds. Therefore, would wait for further valuation comfort or visibility in terms of improvement in fundamentals before taking a call on the space.

