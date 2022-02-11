LIC mega IPO: Board approves filing of DRHP, sources to CNBC-TV18

CNBC-TV18 learns that the board has approved the filing of DRHP document for the IPO. It is learnt that DRHP mentions a dilution of 5 percent from the government of India through the IPO.

Life Insurance Corporation's board met on Friday to consider a proposed mega initial public offering (IPO) of the state-run insurance behemoth.

However there is no clarity on the reservation and discount for policy holders. According to the LIC Act, a 10 percent reservation and discount is permitted as far as the IPO is concerned.

