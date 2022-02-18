LIC IPO: Key risks to know before applying

The much awaited Life Insurance Corporation IPO is just a few days away and is expected to be the biggest to hit Dalal Street yet. However as thousands wait with bated breath, there are a few risks that need to be factored in. CNBC-TV18's Yash Jain gets a deep dive analysis of the public issue.

However as thousands wait with bated breath, there are a few risks that need to be factored in.

35 percent of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) IPO, that is 11 crore shares, have been reserved for retail investors but India has only about 7.3 crore demat accounts as of October 2021.

LIC will also have to comply with SEBI's 25 percent minimum public float and that means it will have to sell further 20 percent stake in the next 3 years. Analysts are worried if market will have the appetite to absorb such large supply.

So will the government seek an exemption from the 25 percent minimum public float and will SEBI play ball, needs to be seen.

