LIC IPO: DIPAM likely to meet investment bankers today

The Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is likely to meet investment bankers on the LIC initial public offering (IPO) today, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The biggest point on the agenda is to see the feedback of these investment bankers, to understand their outlook on the market appetite and if there is scope to increase the size of LIC IPO itself.

As of now, the government has stated that they will be diluting about 5 percent stake through this IPO, they can go up to 7.5 percent from without seeking a Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) exemption.

It is also understood that the updated draft red herring prospectus ( DRHP ) for the LIC IPO is expected to be filed tomorrow, April 13, 2022. All eyes would be on the timeline as far as the launch is concerned. The launch for this particular IPO is expected to be between April 25 and April 30.

