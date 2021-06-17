  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Information Technology

Kotak Securities downgrades Wipro, here’s why

Updated : June 17, 2021 12:19:04 IST

Wipro in focus after Kotak Securities downgrades the stock.

Kotak has downgraded Wipro to a ‘Reduce’ rating from an ‘Add’ rating and the reason is the steep run-up in the stock price.

The stock has gone up 29 percent in the last three months and because of that, it trades at a premium to Infosys and only at a marginal discount to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Wipro is a turnaround story which is why analysts and investors are betting on Wipro. But according to Kotak, even turnaround stories require some safety in multiples, and now Wipro is looking very expensive at 23 .50 times FY23 EPS. So, this is one year forward PE multiples.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement