    Kotak Mahindra AMC positive on manufacturing, industrials, banks and automobile stocks

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Nigel D'Souza   | Nimesh Shah   IST (Published)
    Dalal Street ended a volatile Friday in the green. Sensex and Nifty ended the week with gains of over a percent. 39 Nifty stocks ended in the green as bulls continued to reclaim lost ground.
    However Shibani Sircar Kurian, Sr EVP & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Mahindra AMC is cautious about the IT sector.
    “When COVID struck there was a significant amount of preponement of demand and it was thought that the digital transformation story would be a structural phenomenon,” Sircar said.
    She added, “however, now given the global macro parameters and the global growth uncertainty that is coming through, there is a question mark in terms of the revenue trajectory for some of these tech companies. While multiple have corrected they are still higher than their long-term average trends. So therefore we are still fairly cautious in the IT space.”
    She continues to remain positive on manufacturing, industrials, banks and automobile stocks.
