  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Market

Jefferies upgrades Siemens to ‘outperform’; raises target price to Rs 2,500

Updated : May 12, 2021 05:03:58 IST

Siemens share price rallied 10 percent to its 52-week high after the company posted a 90 percent rise in its net profit for the March quarter. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 334.4 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 175.7 crore in the year-ago quarter on the back of higher revenue.

Also Read: Siemens hits 52-week high as Q4 profit jumps 90%; Should you buy, hold or sell?

On the back of that, Jefferies has upgraded the stock to ‘outperform’. They have also upgraded the price target to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,320. Jefferies also upped the FY21 to FY23 EPS by 8-16 percent reflecting better revenues as well as margins going forward.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement