IT sector may hire over 4 lakh employees in 2022: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Going forward in 2022, in the latter part year, the domestic cyclicals would be a broad theme, Mahesh Patil, CIO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said, adding that most global cyclical did well in 2021. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said the margin pressure may be a concern for the IT sector going ahead, but it also has the best visibility in terms of growth over the medium term. He said the IT sector may see hiring of more than 4 lakh employees in 2022.

Overall corporate earnings growth is looking fairly strong. He expects market to continue to go higher from current levels.

