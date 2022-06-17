It is time for investors to start looking to get back in, says Devina Mehra of First Global

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Devina Mehra, Founder, Chairperson & MD of First Global; and Jai Bala, CMT at Cashthechaos.com, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

A volatile trading session on Friday capped what was a tumultuous week on Dalal Street. Sensex and Nifty ended in the red, posting losses of 5 percent this week. All 50 Nifty stocks and all sectoral indices ended in the red.

On markets Mehra said, “Now you are somewhere in the range where you should be looking at if you have exited or mostly exited to start to get in. I am not saying this is the bottom. But are you at a range where there could be a good chance that you will see a move which you could miss out on if you are not there. So at least split it over two months, three months and start to get back in — that would be my overall advice.”

She added two caveats. “Unlike 2021, this is going to be a much more selective market. It is not as if everything and anything will go up that is one. And the other, of course, is that whenever markets bounced back, it is not always the same stocks. If you look at markets as a whole, for investors, I am not talking traders, it is time to start looking to get back in.”

