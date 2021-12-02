IPOs galore, Dalal Street set to end 2021 with issues worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore

Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database is of the view that the IPO pipeline is very strong and companies across the sector are coming to tap the primary market. As far as CY21 is concerned, we are already over Rs 1,10,000 crores and there are several issues that are lined up in December as well. So, expect to end the year closer to Rs 1,25,000 crores apart.

It has been a fabulous year for equities and more so for the primary market. To discuss what the IPO pipeline looks like going forward, CNBC-TV18 caught up with Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database, and Sanjiv Bhasin, Director of IIFL Securities.

Haldea said the IPO pipeline is very strong and companies across the sector are coming to tap the primary market. As far as CY21 is concerned, we are already over Rs 1,10,000 crores and there are several issues that are lined up in December as well. So, expect to end the year closer to Rs 1,25,000 crores apart.

There are about 36 companies, which are holding Sebi approval and another 36 companies have filed with Sebi for approval and they are cumulatively looking to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore. However, this does not even include the mega LIC IPO which is expected in the current financial year.

