IPO frenzy in startups; experts discuss funding ecosystem

Updated : March 25, 2021 04:56 PM IST

The primary market is seeing an IPO frenzy in the startup world. Many opine that 2021 could be the year of these unicorns and soonicorns to join the listed brigade in their hunt for capital and provide exits to the venture capital investors.

On this episode of ‘Big Deal’, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Ajay Hattangdi of Alteria Capital, Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed India Partners, and Raj Balakrishnan of Bank of America and discussed the entire funding ecosystem for the startup world with equity and even debt playing an important role.

Watch video for more.
