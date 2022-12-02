Investors may ignore market valuation if India’s macro economy remains stable, says expert

The Sensex and Nifty snapped their eight-day gaining streak as investors were cautious ahead of the US jobs report for November.

The Sensex fell 400 points to end above 62,800, while the broader Nifty ended more than 100 points lower near 18,700 levels. The Nifty bank also snapped its four-day winning streak. But despite this, the benchmark indices ended the week with gains for the second straight week. Both rose 1 percent each this week.

Ashwini Agarwal, Founder & Partner at Demeter Advisors, believes that investors may choose to ignore the market valuations if India’s macro economy continues to remain stable.

“In markets whatever is in scarce supply goes up. Over the last 12 years quality was in scarce supply, growth was in scarce supply and so the multiple for these two factors went through the roof. In the global context, India is now in a situation where it is one of the few areas where there is no macroeconomic imbalance, there is growth coming through. So the relative outperformance of India is explained by that. So assuming that macroeconomics for India continues to remain stable, then valuations is something that investors will choose to ignore,” Agarwal said.

