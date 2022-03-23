Investors looking at India after weeks of bearish sentiment: EPFR Global

Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR Global, on Wednesday said that global investors are now beginning to look at India after several weeks of bearish sentiment.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “After several weeks of somewhat bearish sentiment towards India, people have begun to take another look. Your growth forecast remains the brightest one, at least in GDP terms in the Asia Pacific region.”

Talking about emerging markets “The EM funds, until the latest week has certainly held up with the help of China which remained extremely popular. However, we have seen a fairly sharp shift as this week has evolved, which is due to the fact that COVID, inflation, interest rates are trumping the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the dominant concern, at least in the short-term for investors.”

According to him, India’s allocation has grown the most in the global emerging markets portfolio in the last 14 months. “We are starting to see flows out of China dedicated funds accelerate a bit,” said Brandt.

