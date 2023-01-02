English
Investors should focus on Europe+1, China+1 & domestic themes in 2023, says Aurum Capital's co founder

Investors should focus on Europe+1, China+1 & domestic themes in 2023, says Aurum Capital's co-founder

By Sonal Bhutra   | Mangalam Maloo   Jan 2, 2023 6:53 PM IST
CNBC-TV18 spoke to Jiten Parmar, the co-founder of Aurum Capital and Siddhartha Bhaiya, MD & funder manager at Aequitas Consultancy, to understand how one should approach the markets in 2023 and which are the sectors that offer some promise?

In the New Year, investors should concentrate on sectors that are domestically-focused and where the Europe +1 and China +1 theme can play out, said Jiten Parmar, the co-founder of Aurum Capital, adding, "Investors should avoid sectors which will be impacted by the European and US slowdown."

The New Year brings new hopes as investors are tracking global macro volatility. The previous year got off to a rocky start, with the COVID-19 omicron wave hitting India, and the Russia-Ukraine war resulting in uncertainty and massive global inflation. However, amid all this the Indian market stood resilient.
CNBC-TV18 spoke to Parmar and Siddhartha Bhaiya, MD & funder manager at Aequitas Consultancy, to understand how one should approach the markets in 2023 and which are the sectors that offer some promise?
Also Read: Banking theme is strong in 2023 but peak growth may have passed
Parmar said he thinks financials and banking would do well this year. "Capital goods and manufacturing is another theme which we like. Cement is another sector where we think that valuations are in favour in many midcap and small cap companies. Infrastructure as a sector should also do well in 2023 as lot of good companies are available at very decent valuations,” Parmar said.
Meanwhile, Bhaiya said he expects all of the infrastructure companies across the board to do well.
“We have loads of infrastructure stocks in our portfolio and we have been holding on to some of these stocks for a number of years. In 2007-2008 there was a big boom in infrastructure, but in the last 13 years, globally, you have not seen any investments in the space. You are seeing massive government and private capex coming across sectors whether it is defence, railways, roads, ports, etc but the infra sector has barely got any capital allocation not just in India, but abroad as well. So, I think all of the infrastructure companies across the board will do well,” Bhaiya told CNBC-TV18.
Watch video for more.
Also Read: Here’s how big Indian conglomerates performed in 2022
X