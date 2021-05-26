Investors are shifting from emerging markets to the US, says EPFR Global

VIDEOS

India

May 26, 2021

According to EPFR’s last month data, emerging market (EM) equity funds saw outflow for the second straight week. Is this the start of a reversal? There have been 32 weeks of record inflows and two weeks of small outflows. Is this the start of something bigger?

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR Global, spoke at length about the outflows and the US market.

“It’s not emerging markets’ fault; the US economy, at the moment, is burning so brightly because of unexpectedly large stimulus and at least in a short-term tactical way it’s hard not put money on the US takeoff. The US economy is rebounding with much more stimulus than most people expected at the start of the year and it’s a hard offer to turn down,” he said.

On India, Brandt said, “India’s recent painful experience with the resurge of COVID had an effect on the way investors are looking at emerging Asia and by that, I mean that the stories which were rightly applauded and rewarded with flows earlier in terms of COVID management, the country did a good job of containing initial wave and now reassessed.”

