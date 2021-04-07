Invest in bouquet of value and growth businesses: Abakkus’ Sunil Singhania

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 07, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Invest in a bouquet of value and growth businesses, said Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Management, on Wednesday. Singhania also said that testing and path lab companies are seeing increase in revenues, said

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Invest in a bouquet where there is value and where there is growth and that is where the mid and smallcaps are at this point of time. Yes, stocks are more expensive than they were 6-8 months back but there are more than enough companies where you can justify being of good value and where returns can be good.”

“Testing and pathology lab companies are seeing a bit jump in their revenues because of the resurgence in the wave and the number of testing which are going up. I would say that domestic pharma companies have been opportunity which is better than the consumption companies at a cheaper valuation. Therefore, this is a sector which should be a good portion of any investor’s portfolio from a longer term perspective,” said Singhania.

Talking about market, he said, “We are in a phase where there is some sort of a consolidation. I would not say that things are looking bad, but these kind of things are now going to be regular. In this pandemic whatever we hear and whatever understand from experts, it’s clear that these bouts of cases will keep on coming, but we are better prepared than we were.”

