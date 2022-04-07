Invesco Mutual Fund may face probe on allegations of mismanagement in fixed income schemes

Invesco Mutual Fund is learnt to be under investigation following allegations of mismanagement in their fixed income schemes during the 2018-2019 period. The whistleblower in this case has reportedly filed a complaint with SEBI and US SEC.

The whistleblower alleges, that the former fixed income CIO of Invesco Mutual Fund (MF) acted as an advisor to Invesco’s offshore Portfolio Management Services (PMS) focused on Indian debt. As per SEBI guidelines, there must exist a Chinese wall between PMS and MF - which essentially means different personnel, different systems and different execution.

The second allegation centers around the execution of these trades. It is alleged that the fixed income team of Invesco India executed trades on behalf of their offshore funds despite regulations requiring the execution to be done by the offshore counterparts since the relationship was advisory in nature.

The third allegation focuses on the period post IL&FS default, and claims the fixed income team of Invesco MF identified certain securities like DHFL which were likely to come under stress and initiated an inter-scheme transfer (IST) of the same to their offshore funds. While IST itself was not illegal at the time, what could be a concern is the impact of the same on Invesco’s offshore clients.

The whistleblower is understood to have first raised the issue with senior management and on the internal Invesco hotline, post which the whistleblower is understood to have approached SEBI and the US financial regulator SEC. The whistleblower was dismissed in July 2021 for conduct unbecoming despite being given additional responsibilities in December 2020. This issue of wrongful termination has now been filed as a civil suit in Bombay High Court.

In their response, Invesco MF has said, "As is appropriate for a global financial services company, Invesco maintains policies and procedures for investigating allegations of improper conduct received from any source. Invesco always handles such matters in an appropriate manner, consistent with global best practices. This includes global oversight and independent, impartial review. Invesco seeks to maintain excellent relations with all our regulators. We co-operate with any regulatory inquiries (including any examinations or investigations) in a manner that is transparent and consistent with global best practices. As part of corporate policy, it will be inappropriate for us to divulge any individual or employment details of any of our employees. Our portfolios and business remain unaffected. All Invesco funds and investment strategies operate under our global risk management framework and invest according to the parameters and guidelines set out in the relevant prospectus or other governing document."

CNBC-TV18 is still awaiting the response of SEBI on the issue.

