Intra-day leverage business hit by margin rules: ICICI Securities CEO

Updated : April 22, 2021 12:43 PM IST

ICICI Securities is buzzing in trade on the back of their highest ever quarterly client additions in Q4. Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO of the company spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the company’s earnings.

On the impact of second wave on business Chandok said, “April has been a period where India has faced one again something that probably most of us did not anticipate the ferocity. Our business so far continues has not been impacted. The momentum continues through the early part of the month even despite what we have seen in terms of the infection flow.”

On market share Chandok said, “There are several aspects of market share, in terms of equities the decline in market share is more to do with the fact that there has been an introduction of second round of the new margin norms from the regulators. As a consequence of that some of the intra-day credit business where we were historically providing leverage to the investors that is all getting normalised. So this is a natural impact of that going away.”

“To counter this a slew of initiatives targeted at the intra-day figures has been launched by us including a brand new plan launched actually in the month of December called ‘NEO’ it is one of the most attractively prices plans for the traders and we are seeing good traction coming from there.”