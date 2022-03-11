Inflation likely to scale higher, not great news for financial assets: Old Bridge Capital

Inflation is likely to scale higher which is not a piece of great news for financial assets, said Kenneth Andrade, Founder and CEO of Old Bridge Capital Management, on Friday.

He further said that many financial institutions need to clean up their retail book.

Talking about sectors, Andrade said that auto stocks could be under pressure in the short term but will be a great entry point. He added that steel companies are mostly backward integrated which gives an edge.

He expects India’s growth to outstrip global peers and believes that the commodity supercycle is in motion.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video