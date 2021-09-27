Inexpensive valuations, EVs keep auto stocks in focus

Auto stocks have seen a big recovery from the lows in August

Auto stocks rallied in trade on Monday. Maruti, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors gained between 2 and 6 percent. The index also closed 3 percent higher.

The stocks have seen a big recovery from the lows in August; Maruti, MotoCorp, and M&M are up 10 percent from the August lows, while Tata Motors, is up 20 percent from the lows in the month of August.

Inexpensive valuations, a pickup in demand as well as electrification of vehicles are some of the reason that has kept stocks in focus.

Trigger for rally

There has been a recovery in auto sales as COVID cases are on the decline and the economy has opened up. The street is also buying into auto names ahead of the September wholesale data is one trigger.

The bigger trigger is that electric vehicle penetration is expected to ramp up substantially. Now over the past six months, the effect of subsidies on two-wheeler electric bikers has increased to 40 percent of the effective price. So the total subsidy can be as high as say Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000 per scooter, which means the effective price of a scooter is now lower by 40percent, which is likely to aid demand.

According to HDFC Securities the two-wheeler electric vehicles will exceed 1 billion units per annum by 2025 and 8 to 10 percent penetration by 2026. In fact, Hero Electric expects 20 percent of the industry to be electric by 2026.

Watch the accompanying video for more details