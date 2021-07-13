Indian market scores well in cyclical, technical indicators: AMP Capital

VIDEOS

Updated : July 13, 2021 09:24:51 IST

India has a good score in terms of technical indicators, said Shane Oliver, head-investment strategy & chief economist at AMP Capital.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “When we look at the Indian share market across the matrix, India scores well in terms of valuations, it also scores pretty well in terms of cyclical indicators and it also scores well in terms of technical indicators.”

On Asia, Oliver said, “Asia has a good track record of getting Coronavirus (COVID-19) under control; obviously it lagged on vaccines, but given Asia’s tolerance for Coronavirus, I reckon it will come out of it reasonably quickly and it also sent a message to speed up vaccinations. Yes, it’s a concern in the short-term but it’s only an issue for a couple of months.”

“I suspect that there is a risk in relation to Asia but it's short-term and as lockdowns bring Coronavirus under control, investors and vaccines step up, investors will look forward to recovery trade just as they have in relation to US and Europe,” he said.

