Indian funds had good 2021; China to see substantial flows in 2022: EPFR Global

Indian funds, in general, have had a good 2021, said Cameron Brandt, director-research at EPFR Global, on Friday, adding that 2022 should be the year in which China will see substantial flows.

“Outside of China, a few emerging markets (EMs) that offer eye-catching value is Turkey; nothing like the taper tantrum of 2013-2014, but a lot of the flow suggests that investors are taking many emerging markets under advisement until they get a better sense of what the Fed will do and whether Omicron is benign,” Brandt told CNBC-TV18.

EPFR Global closing the books on a year where both the US equities and bond funds and Chinese equities and bond funds have set an inflow record, he said.

According to him, the US and China will lead the charge in the first quarter of 2022.

