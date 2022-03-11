India saw $9.6 billion worth of deals in first 2 months of 2022: Grant Thornton Bharat

Deal activity saw robust growth in first two months of 2022, according to Deal tracker report by Grant Thornton Bharat. The data suggests that deals worth USD 9.6 billion have been struck by India Inc in January-February 2022 compared to USD 7.3 billion during same period last year.

The report also shows that India added 9 unicorns in the first two months of the year.

To discuss the key findings of the report, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prashant Mehra, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.

