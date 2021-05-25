India one of the best secular market stories; prefer large private banks: O'Neil Global

VIDEOS

Updated : May 25, 2021 11:30:59 IST

India is one of the best secular market stories globally and there are long-term opportunities going ahead, said Randy Watts, chief investment officer of O'Neil Global Advisors.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Watts said that the Indian market will stay volatile in the near term, while he prefers large private banks.

“In the long-term, India is the best secular market stories in the globe and once we get through the COVID pandemic there will be a lot of pent-up demand in terms of spending by both the business and consumer,” said Watts.

Watts believes India is not out of the woods yet and the number of COVID cases could rise again as it did in the US. However, he is optimistic about India’s long-term growth.

“I expect there will be credit expansion and the long-term opportunities in the market is still great. It’s just a question of what economic growth is going to look like this fiscal year. As the gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings estimates have come down, the market is likely to stay volatile over the next couple of months,” he said.

On sectors, he is of the view that larger and better-capitalised banks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are well-positioned.

“When we come out of this pandemic there is going to be a rapid demand and expansion of credit. As we get closer to the end of the pandemic, you could move down the cap range into mid and small financial names. However, the two sectors I like right now are financials and healthcare,” he said.

He also prefers Tata Steel, Adani Power, Tata Power and renewable energy stocks.

